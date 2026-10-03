Aadhaar rush leaves Jevargi residents waiting for hours

Kalaburagi Only two service centres cater to entire taluk; daily-wage workers, students among worst affected Jevargi: Residents of Jevargi taluk are facing severe hardship in getting Aadhaar enrolment, updates and corrections, with only two Aadhaar service centres functioning in the town. The centres, located at the Tahsildar's office and near the SBI branch, are witnessing long queues every day. People from more than 20 gram panchayats and hundreds of villages are reportedly depending on these two centres for Aadhaar-related services. The rush has intensified as Aadhaar linkage is required for accessing several government services and benefits, including ration cards, bank accounts and direct benefit transfers. Residents said many Aadhaar cards have errors related to age, photographs and biometric details, making visits to authorised centres necessary. Daily-wage workers lose earnings The shortage of service centres has particularly affected daily-wage labourers and people dependent on small jobs. Many residents said they are forced to spend an entire day waiting in queues, resulting in the loss of their daily wages. Students are also reportedly missing classes to get their Aadhaar details corrected, while mothers are being forced to wait for hours with their children. Residents alleged that a centre processes only around 20 to 30 applications a day, leaving many applicants to return without getting their work completed. Some claimed they were forced to move from one centre to another and alleged that server issues were frequently cited for delays. “I have come early in the morning after sacrificing a day's wages and am standing in the queue for Aadhaar correction. There is no guarantee that my work will be completed today,” a resident said. Demand for more centres Residents have urged the administration to establish additional Aadhaar service centres in Jevargi town and at the hobli level to reduce the burden on the existing facilities. They pointed out that Aadhaar is required for accessing government schemes and services, children's educational admissions and benefits such as free bus travel for women under the Shakti scheme. They demanded that the authorities increase the number of operators and service centres so that people from rural areas are not forced to travel repeatedly to Jevargi town. New centres planned at Andola, Nelogi Jevargi Tahsildar Anjum Tabassum said the issue had recently been discussed with the Deputy Commissioner. “The Aadhaar-related problems have been discussed with the Deputy Commissioner, and new Aadhaar service centres will be established soon at Andola and Nelogi,” she said. Residents have welcomed the proposed centres but urged the administration to ensure that they become operational at the earliest and consider opening additional facilities in other parts of the taluk.