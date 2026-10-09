A royal peta for the gentle giant!

Mysuru A majestic elephant, a royal tradition and a heartfelt tribute came together at the Mysuru Palace on October 5, when Captain Abhimanyu made his final appearance at the Palace wearing a gigantic Mysuru Peta weighing eight kg. Crafted from rich red velvet cloth and embellished with colourful beads, the extraordinary headgear left onlookers amazed. Measuring 166 inches, the oversized Peta was specially designed to resemble the traditional royal headgear worn by Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, the illustrious ruler under whose reign the erstwhile Mysuru Kingdom witnessed remarkable progress. The unique tribute was conceived by two Mysuru-based enthusiasts, Gandadhagudi Arya and Chetan Yadav, who wanted to honour Captain Abhimanyu for his outstanding contribution to the world-famous Mysuru Dasara. The majestic jumbo carried the Golden Howdah for six consecutive years, including the last two years. Their plans initially hit a roadblock when forest officials denied permission to present anything to the elephant, citing strict Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs). However, their request eventually received the nod from Forest Minister Ramalinga Reddy, paving the way for the unusual gesture. With permission secured about two months ago, the duo approached Munna Peta Works in Bengaluru, known for crafting different varieties of traditional Mysuru Petas. The maker was surprised when he learnt that the elaborate headgear was intended not for a person but for an elephant — an assignment he had never encountered before. Arya and Chetan purchased eight to 10 metres of red velvet cloth from the market, and the Peta maker agreed to take up the challenging task. Three to four tailors worked day and night to complete the special headgear in time for Abhimanyu's arrival at the Palace on October 5, marking an important moment in his Dasara journey as he prepared for duty as the 'Nishane' elephant during the Jamboo Savari. After stitching the velvet cloth into shape, the workers adorned it with an assortment of colourful beads, lending the Peta a rich, regal finish. The entire exercise cost around ₹27,000 — a modest sum, according to the duo, when compared with the immense contributions of Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar to the State. "For us, presenting the Mysuru Peta to Captain Abhimanyu was like paying tribute to Nalvadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar, who showed the world how elephants could be trained to carry the Golden Howdah," Arya said. The moment the gigantic Peta was placed on Abhimanyu's head, the 'gentle giant' became the star attraction. The striking sight of the royal headgear atop the towering elephant evoked amazement and admiration among those present at the Palace. Arya said the Peta now belonged to the Forest Department, whose officials would decide how and where it should be preserved.