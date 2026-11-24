MYSURU: As winter chill and biting night winds make life increasingly difficult for the homeless, a group of compassionate volunteers in Mysuru has stepped forward to bring warmth and comfort to those forced to sleep on pavements and roadsides.

The KMPK Charitable Trust, in association with the Appaji Gowda Foundation, has launched a 45‑day blanket distribution campaign to reach out to the homeless, pavement dwellers, street vendors, pourakarmikas (civic workers) who begin their work early in the morning and economically weaker sections of society. Under the initiative, volunteers will visit different parts of Mysuru every night between 11 pm and midnight to distribute blankets to people sleeping in the open, helping them protect themselves against the harsh winter conditions.

The campaign was formally launched by Appaji Gowda Foundation president Hemanth Kumar Gowda, who personally distributed blankets to homeless people sleeping in the vicinity of the City Railway Station and K.R. Hospital on Monday night.

Speaking on the occasion, Hemanth Kumar Gowda said that many homeless and underprivileged people in Mysuru were self-respecting individuals who rarely approached government agencies or voluntary organisations seeking assistance, despite their difficult circumstances. “Not everyone facing hardship comes forward to ask for help. Nor can the government alone address every social problem. Voluntary organisations and members of the public have an equally important role in making society more compassionate and inclusive,” he said.

He emphasised that the initiative should not remain confined to distributing blankets. Volunteers should also make efforts to arrange health check-ups for the vulnerable people they meet during their nightly visits. “If we can reach these people with blankets and offer them protection from the cold, we should also take the next step and help them access basic healthcare. A little concern and timely intervention can make a significant difference to their lives.”

KMPK Trust president Vikram Iyengar said the organisation had been consistently undertaking the winter blanket distribution drive for the past six years, with the support of friends and well-wishers. Every November and December, volunteers personally visit places where homeless people take shelter, understand their circumstances and distribute blankets to those in need.

He also announced that the campaign would extend beyond Mysuru city, with volunteers planning to visit tribal hamlets (hadis) and distribute blankets to tribal families as well.

The initiative is a reminder that humanity is not always expressed through grand gestures. Sometimes, it is simply a blanket placed over a sleeping stranger on a cold night.

Social worker Jogi Manju and others participated in the programme.