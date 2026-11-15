93 applications received, none disposed of at Hulasur grievance meet

BIDAR: The Praja Seva Movement held at Togaloor village in Hulasur taluk received 93 applications concerning various government departments, but not a single grievance was resolved during the programme.

Villagers submitted petitions seeking basic facilities, including burial land for Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities and a permanent solution to drinking water problems.

Inaugurating the programme, Tahsildar Ghamavati Rathod said the State government had introduced the initiative at the gram panchayat level to help senior citizens, persons with disabilities and rural residents access government services without repeatedly visiting taluk offices.

Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Mahadev Jammu explained housing and site-allotment schemes for eligible beneficiaries. Forest Department official Raghavendra spoke about sapling distribution, while an Agriculture Department official advised farmers to adopt multiple-cropping practices and complete e-KYC formalities to receive PM-Kisan benefits. Education Department coordinator Shivaraj Kanakatte explained children’s rights and scholarship facilities.

Well used for irrigation

Residents of Halhalli alleged that a well constructed in 2016‑17 at a cost of approximately ₹39 lakh under Togaloor Gram Panchayat was being used by nearby farmers for irrigation through pipelines instead of supplying drinking water to villagers. They demanded that the facility be restored for public use.

Residents also complained about the alleged non-availability and poor response of Village Accountant Umesh Pujari and sought his transfer.

Of the 93 applications, 63 concerned the Revenue Department, seven the Taluk Panchayat, 19 the Gram Panchayat, two the CDPO department and two GESCOM. The Tahsildar issued notices to officials of departments that remained absent.

Revenue Inspector Sharan Pavadashetti coordinated the programme. Local elected representatives and officials from various departments attended.

Chikkanagaon wants unsafe structures razed

Meanwhile, residents of Chikkanagaon in Basavakalyan taluk urged authorities to demolish a deteriorating historical structure known as a Hude and two unsafe classrooms at the government primary school.

At the Praja Seva Movement held on Saturday, villagers submitted a petition to Tahsildar Dattatreya J. Gada, warning that portions of the old structure had weakened and recently fallen onto a neighbouring house, damaging its roof. They feared further collapse could affect five to six nearby houses.

The two unsafe classrooms in the school’s northern block are no longer used for teaching, but children reportedly play around them. Headmaster Jagannath and SDMC president Sidramappa Natikar sought their immediate demolition.

Villagers also raised concerns over damaged roads, drainage, ration cards, Aadhaar cards and pending wages under the VB-G RAM G scheme. Officials from various departments attended the programme and received the petitions.