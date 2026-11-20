BALLARI: In a major operation against drug trafficking through railway networks, officials seized 8.5 kg of dried ganja, valued at approximately ₹8.25 lakh, at Hospet Railway Station in Vijayanagara district.

The seizure was made during a joint operation involving the Vijayanagara District Excise Department, local police and the Railway Protection Force (RPF). The teams had been conducting searches at railway stations to prevent the illegal transportation of narcotic substances through trains.

Bag on Platform 1

During the inspection, officials noticed an unclaimed red-coloured bag lying on Platform No. 1 of Hospet Railway Station. Suspecting that the bag might contain illegal substances, they immediately alerted the police dog squad and conducted a detailed inspection.

Upon opening the bag, officials discovered five separate packets containing a total of 8.5 kg of dried ganja. The estimated market value of the seized narcotics is around ₹8.25 lakh.

Officials are yet to establish the identity of the person who left the bag at the railway station. The origin of the contraband and its intended destination also remain unknown.

CCTV footage examined

The Excise Department has registered a case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. Investigators are examining CCTV footage from the railway station to identify the person responsible for transporting the narcotics.

The investigation is underway to trace the accused and uncover the possible drug trafficking network behind the incident.