MYSURU: The Karnataka Exhibition Authority will organise a 60‑day Summer Fair from March 28, 2027.

The authority has invited applications from interested persons for setting up small amusement units, snack and refreshment stalls, and handicraft sales outlets on a rental basis during the fair. Interested applicants can obtain application forms and submit them to the authority’s office on or before December 3.

For further details, they can contact the authority’s office or its staff member Naveen Kumar C. on mobile number 8892855236 or email exhibitionauthority@gmail.com.

This was stated in a press release issued by the Chief Executive Officer of the Karnataka Exhibition Authority.