₹6 crore PHC building remains unused a year after completion in Yadgir

YADGIR: A modern Primary Health Centre (PHC), constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore at Koulur village in Yadgir taluk, has remained unused for nearly a year despite the completion of construction work. Delays in completing the handover process have deprived residents of 13 surrounding villages of access to improved healthcare facilities.

While the spacious, 12-bed model PHC stands ready, patients continue to depend on the old and cramped health centre, which lacks adequate infrastructure and space.

The new facility was built to serve Koulur, Killanakera, Jinakera, Gowdagera, Munnur, Jinakera Tanda and other nearby villages. However, it is yet to be commissioned due to pending formalities and outstanding construction bills.

More than 40 outpatients visit the existing health centre every day. The number reportedly rises to nearly 70 on Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, putting additional pressure on its limited facilities. Patients are treated in small rooms, causing considerable inconvenience.

The new campus, located along Munnur Road, has separate residential quarters for medical officers, trainee medical officers, nursing staff and Group-D employees. The facility is expected to improve healthcare delivery by providing more beds and better infrastructure.

According to local residents, construction was initially delayed due to a shortage of funds. Although the main building has been completed, the handover process, staff deployment and supply of medical equipment remain pending.

Residents also said windowpanes damaged by miscreants were subsequently replaced. A site engineer said electrical connections, lighting and fans had been installed. The premises would be cleaned and levelled with murrum before being handed over.

Medical Officer Dr Yashwant said the existing building was inadequate for the growing number of patients. The construction agency had earlier promised to hand over the new facility during Dasara or Deepavali, but failed to meet the deadline.

“We are also waiting for the handover of the new building. We have now been assured that the remaining work will be completed this month,” he said.

Sambashiva, project manager of the Health Department’s building project, said construction began three years ago and was completed about a year ago. However, bills amounting to approximately ₹1 crore remain unpaid due to delays in the release of funds.

“This has delayed the handover process. The remaining work will be completed, and the building will be handed over by the end of this month,” he said.

District Health Officer Dr Sanjeevkumar Raichurkar said he would obtain details, inspect the facility and initiate necessary action.

The prolonged delay has raised questions about administrative coordination and accountability, as residents continue to rely on an ageing health centre despite the investment in a modern facility.