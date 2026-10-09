5,161 Police Personnel to Guard Mysuru Dasara

Mysuru The city police have put in place an elaborate two-phase security arrangement for this year’s Nada Habba Mysuru Dasara to ensure that the festivities pass off peacefully without any untoward incidents. The first phase of security will be in force from the inauguration of Dasara until October 18, while the second phase will be implemented from October 19 to 21. City Police Commissioner Seema Latkar told reporters that 5,161 police personnel, 33 Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) platoons, 25 City Armed Reserve (CAR) and District Armed Reserve (DAR) units, 24 ASC teams and 1,500 home guards would be deployed for security. Specialised crime branch officers and personnel have also been assigned to prevent criminals from neighbouring districts and other States from entering the city and committing offences during the festivities. Police security will cover all major Dasara events, including the inauguration atop Chamundi Hill, cultural programmes at Mysore Palace, the Dasara exhibition, wrestling bouts, flower show, food mela, book fair, illumination, Yuva Dasara, air show, Jumboo Savari and the Torchlight Parade at Bannimantap, besides various programmes at other locations across the city, she said. Additional CCTV cameras, fire and ambulance services The city already has 35,794 CCTV cameras. Additional cameras have been installed at Mysore Palace, Bannimantap Grounds, the Jumboo Savari procession route and other important locations to strengthen surveillance during Dasara. A total of 32 fire and emergency service units and 28 ambulances will be deployed. Traffic arrangements will ensure that ambulances can reach the nearest hospitals without delay in the event of an emergency, the Commissioner said. Eighteen police assistance centres will be established at key locations across the city to provide information to tourists and assistance to members of the public who require help. Security arrangements will include drone surveillance at venues hosting Dasara events. Lodges across the city will be subjected to surprise inspections, and suspicious persons will be questioned. Crime branch personnel will be deployed round the clock at railway and bus stations, while patrol vehicles will conduct 24x7 surveillance across the city. Four women-led Abhaya squads, comprising women police personnel, will patrol in two shifts to ensure the safety of women and children, she added. Dasara visitor portal launched A dedicated Mysuru Dasara 2026 visitor portal has been launched to provide tourists with timely information. Details will be available in both Kannada and English. Visitors can also follow the city police's official Facebook and Instagram accounts for the latest Dasara updates. Members of the public can dial the toll-free emergency helpline 112 in case of any emergency. Public barred from climbing dilapidated buildings and trees A joint survey conducted by the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) and the police has identified around 92 old, under-construction and dilapidated buildings on either side of the Jumboo Savari route. Meetings have already been held with the owners of these buildings, and notices have been issued prohibiting the public from climbing onto the structures to watch the procession. Watching the procession from atop trees along the route has also been prohibited. Special personnel will be deployed to enforce the restrictions and prevent violations. Strict action against fake news To monitor fake news and social media posts intended to spread panic during Dasara, a total of 20 social media monitoring teams have been formed at the Police Commissioner's Office and various police stations. As many as 58 personnel will monitor social media platforms round the clock. Strict legal action will be initiated against those spreading false information and rumours, Seema Latkar warned. Deputy Commissioners of Police Sundar Raj and Dr Harsha Priyamvada were present.