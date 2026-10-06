4.24 lakh traffic violations recorded, Rs 11.31 cr fine imposed

CH NEWS, RAICHUR Despite continuous enforcement drives by the police to curb traffic violations across the district, a large number of motorists continue to flout road safety rules. According to police data, 4,24,264 traffic violation cases were recorded in district between 2022 and 2026, with fines amounting to more than Rs 11.31 crore. Overloading and carrying additional passengers accounted for the highest number of violations. As many as 3,43,027 cases involving the carrying of excess passengers were registered during the period, attracting fines of around Rs 6.86 crore. The violations included riding two-wheelers with three persons and carrying passengers beyond the permitted capacity of vehicles. Police have warned vehicle owners against allowing minors or persons without valid driving licences to operate their vehicles. Officials said legal action would also be taken against vehicle owners if minors are found riding or driving vehicles. The police are conducting regular enforcement drives against overspeeding, dangerous driving, illegal silencers and other traffic violations. Police officials have appealed to motorists to strictly follow traffic rules and cooperate in preventing road accidents. They stressed that enforcement alone is not sufficient and that greater public awareness about road safety is equally important. Traffic rules have been framed to ensure smooth movement of vehicles and protect people's lives. Everyone should follow them. This will help reduce accidents, Superintendent of Police Arunangsu Giri said.