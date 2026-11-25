BOGOR: At least 29 miners are feared trapped underground after heavy rainfall flooded an unauthorised gold mine in Indonesia’s West Java province, rescue officials said on Wednesday.

The miners were searching for gold in a mining area in Bogor regency when the Ciseureuh River overflowed on Monday, sending water into the mine shaft. Authorities have not confirmed whether anyone managed to escape or provided information about the miners’ condition.

The mine shaft is estimated to be around 100 metres deep and is located in a mountainous area south of the capital, Jakarta.

Rescue teams have deployed water pumps to drain the flooded shaft and are attempting to block openings through which groundwater continues to enter the mine.

Desiana Kartika Bahari, chief of the Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency, said the water level had not yet decreased and draining the shaft could take considerable time.

She said the depth of the shaft, narrow access and poor lighting were creating difficulties for rescue teams. Officials are assessing the safest approach to reach the trapped miners.

Illegal and informal mining activities are common in Indonesia, where thousands depend on them for their livelihood despite dangerous working conditions. Miners face risks from flooding, landslides and tunnel collapses.