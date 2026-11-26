MYSURU: The 21st annual Mahabhisheka and special puja to the Nandi statue at Chamundi Hill will be held on November 29 at 8.30 am, as part of the auspicious Karthika month. The programme will also include distribution of prasadam.

The religious ceremony, organised by Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust, will be held in the divine presence of Jagadguru Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Mahaswamiji of Suttur Mutt, Sri Somanathananda Swamiji of the Mysuru branch of Adichunchanagiri Mutt, and Sri Shivasiddheshwara Mahaswamiji, junior seer of Siddaganga Mutt, Tumakuru.

The annual tradition, which has been observed continuously for the past 20 years, will enter its 21st year. The event is being organised with the objective of seeking the blessings of Goddess Chamundeshwari and Lord Nandi for the welfare of the people.

The rituals will include Padya, Arghya, Achamana, Madhuparka, Panchamrutha Snana, Phalapujamrutha, Rasapanchamrutha, Pishta Panchakabhisheka, Gandha Panchakabhisheka, Rudrabhisheka and Mahamangalarathi.

The organisers have invited devotees to participate in the celebrations with their families, offer prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Nandi.

The ceremony will be held at the Nandi premises on Chamundi Hill. The road leading from the viewpoint to the Nandi shrine is currently suitable for vehicular movement, the organisers said.

Addressing a press conference, Bettada Balaga Charitable Trust representatives N. Govinda, president Prakash, Shankar, Kanya Shivamurthy, Mahesh Subbanna and Sundar shared details of the programme.