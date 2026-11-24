NORFOLK: British police arrested two men after a reported break-in at the country home of Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales.

Norfolk Police said officers were called shortly before 6 pm on Monday after a report of suspicious activity at a property on the royal family’s Sandringham estate in eastern England. Officers searched the area with police dogs, drones and a helicopter before arresting two men on suspicion of burglary and trespassing.

Police said the property was unoccupied when the incident took place. Both men remained in custody on Tuesday and had not been charged. The police statement referred to a property on the Sandringham estate. The Sun identified it as Anmer Hall, the Norfolk country home of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Sun reported that masked men had entered the house on Monday night while William, Catherine and their family were away. Kensington Palace declined to comment on matters relating to security.