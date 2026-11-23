SIRSI: A male wild elephant aged 20 to 22 years died after coming into contact with an illegally installed electric wire on private agricultural land at Malalagaon village in Sirsi taluk, Uttara Kannada district. The Forest Department has arrested two people in connection with the incident.

According to forest officials, the elephant, believed to be a solitary tusker, came into contact with an unauthorised electric wire installed on land bearing Survey No. 72/1. Following the incident, a case was registered on Monday at the Banavasi Forest Range under various provisions of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Shivappa Bangarya Naik, 75, and Nagaraja Shivappa Naik, 43, both residents of Malalagaon. The officials have seized the electric wire allegedly used in the incident. Both accused are being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Banavasi Range Forest Officer Karthik Kamble stated in a press release that the offence carries a punishment of rigorous imprisonment of up to seven years under the law.

Sirsi Divisional Forest Officer Sandeep Suryavanshi and Assistant Conservator of Forests Amit Chavan visited the spot and inspected the scene.

The Forest Department has warned farmers against installing illegal electric connections to protect their agricultural fields. Officials said those responsible for wildlife deaths caused by such connections would face strict legal action.