HUBBALLI: A total of 144 achievers from various fields have been selected for the ‘Dheemanta Sanmana’ awards presented annually by the Hubballi-Dharwad Municipal Corporation as part of Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations, Mayor Durgamma Bejawada announced.

She said more than 600 applications had been received this year. Although the Corporation initially planned to honour 72 achievers, the number was increased to 144 after reviewing applications based on merit, seniority and other criteria.

The awardees represent 26 categories, including sanitation, industry, medicine, research, sports, journalism, literature, agriculture, education, music, theatre, social service and environmental conservation. Fifty awards have been reserved for special achievers, while five talented children will also be honoured.

The selection committee was headed by the Mayor and included Leader of the Opposition Mahammad Iliyas Maniyar and Corporation members Shivu Hiremath, Thippanna Majjagi and Doreraja Manikuntla. Corporation Chief Medical Officer Dr. Shridhara Dandappanavara served as Member Secretary.

The Rajyotsava procession was to begin at 10 am on November 18 from Siddharoodha Swami Matha and conclude at Indira Glass House.

The selected achievers were to receive their awards during the Rajyotsava celebrations at 5 pm in the Indira Glass House garden, the Mayor said.