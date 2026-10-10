13 candidates contest North-East Teachers’ Constituency MLC election

KALABURAGI A total of 13 candidates are contesting the Karnataka Legislative Council’s North-East Teachers’ Constituency election, with polling scheduled for October 23. As many as 34,784 voters will exercise their franchise at 144 polling stations, while vote counting will take place on Oct 27. Regional Commissioner and Returning Officer Zaheera Naseem announced the arrangements during a meeting with candidates at the Regional Commissioner’s office in Kalaburagi. She said elaborate measures had been taken to ensure free, fair and transparent polling. Enforcement teams have been deployed across all taluks to monitor compliance with the Model Code of Conduct. Election-related complaints can be reported to the control room at 08472-200255. 34,784 voters, 144 polling stations Polling will take place from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on October 23. The electorate includes 20,040 men and 14,744 women. A total of 144 polling stations, including an additional station in Ballari, have been arranged. Naseem said candidates must follow the prescribed procedures before printing election pamphlets. Prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner’s office is required for campaign vehicles within the district, while permission for vehicle movement across the constituency must be obtained from the Regional Commissioner’s office. Strict rules on polling day Prohibitory orders will be enforced within 200 metres of polling stations on October 23. The sale and consumption of liquor will also be prohibited on polling day. Webcasting facilities will be provided at all polling stations. Voters must mark their preferential votes using only the violet-coloured sketch pen supplied by the Election Commission. Preferences may be indicated in Kannada, English or Roman numerals. There is no NOTA option, and incorrectly marked ballots may be declared invalid. Counting on October 27 The strong room and counting centre will be located at Bhaskar Hall on the Gulbarga University campus. The strong room seal will be opened at 7.45 a.m. on October 27, with 14 tables arranged for counting. Congress, BJP candidates in fray The contestants include Congress candidate Sharanappa Mattur, BJP candidate Shashil G. Namoshi, Aam Aadmi Party candidate Saibanna Jamadar and Janata Dal (United) candidate Prof. S.L. Patil. Nine other candidates are contesting as independents. Fifteen candidates had filed nominations, but one nomination was rejected during scrutiny. Nabirasool Jakati later withdrew, leaving 13 candidates in the contest. Assistant Returning Officer Ikram Sharif, Kalaburagi City Corporation Deputy Commissioner Pramila M.K., election officials and candidates attended the meeting.