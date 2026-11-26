TIRUPATI: A devotee was set to donate 45 types of gold ornaments weighing approximately 121 kg to Lord Sri Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Andhra Pradesh on Thursday, in the presence of Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. The donation was expected to be the largest of its kind in the history of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

The offering was to mark the first time such a large quantity of gold ornaments has been donated to the deity. The ornaments had already arrived at Tirumala, and the temple administration was expected to announce the donor’s name shortly.

Ceremony with the CM

The donation ceremony was scheduled to take place in the presence of the Chief Minister. The contribution was expected to become a significant addition to the temple’s collection of offerings.

Seven hills shrine

Located on the Tirumala hills in Andhra Pradesh’s Tirupati district, the Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple is among the country’s most prominent pilgrimage destinations. Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, regarded as an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, the shrine attracts millions of devotees from across India and abroad every year.

Earlier, former Chief Justice of India Uday Umesh Lalit also visited the temple and offered prayers to Lord Venkateswara.