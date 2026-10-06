12-km 220 kV transmission line commissioned in Bengaluru

CH NEWS BENGALURU The Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL) has commissioned a 12-km-long 220 kV multi-circuit transmission line in Bengaluru, marking a major addition to the city’s transmission infrastructure. The project provides double LILO (Line In-Line Out) connectivity to the existing 220 kV Hoody-Manyata Tech Park transmission lines from the cable terminating tower near the Bagalur Road crossing, KPTCL said in a statement. The corporation said developing transmission infrastructure in densely populated urban areas involves challenges related to limited space, existing electrical networks, roads and other urban infrastructure. As part of the project, a portion of the available transmission alignment in Vidyanagar was technically utilised to construct the 220 kV multi-circuit line. The design was developed after assessing local conditions, technical feasibility and operational requirements. KPTCL said executing the high-capacity project amid existing power lines, road traffic, urban infrastructure and restricted working space posed significant technical and operational challenges. Engineers, technical personnel and project teams completed the work through detailed planning, safety measures and coordination among various divisions. Energy Minister K.J. George said Bengaluru’s power demand was continuously increasing and transmission infrastructure needed to be strengthened accordingly. “KPTCL has successfully addressed the challenges associated with this project through an appropriate engineering solution, and the successful completion of the project is commendable,” George said. KPTCL Managing Director V. Ram Prasath Manohar said the project involved unique local and technical requirements. “Successfully commissioning the 12-km 220 kV multi-circuit transmission line amid existing electrical and urban infrastructure reflects the technical competence, coordination and commitment of our engineers and field teams,” he said.