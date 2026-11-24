MYSURU: A 108‑year-old government school in Mysuru is facing a threat to its very existence, with the South Western Railway’s Mysuru Division undertaking construction of three residential apartment complexes within its premises.

Strongly opposing the project, members of the Mysuru Grahakara Parishat, in association with AIDSO and the alumni associations of Yadavagiri Government Higher Primary School and Ontikoppal Government High School, staged a protest on Tuesday, demanding an immediate halt to the construction.

A number of protesters gathered at the construction site inside the school premises and raised slogans against the Railway Department, the local MLA and the MP, accusing them of remaining indifferent to the alleged encroachment on the educational institution’s land. They urged the district administration and the Department of School Education to intervene and protect the historic institution from being gradually wiped out.

A school with a glorious legacy

Established in 1918, the school has an illustrious legacy of producing several prominent personalities. Late former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, former Chamaraja MLA Vasu, former MLC D. Made Gowda and relatives of Rashtrakavi Kuvempu are among those who studied at the institution.

Currently, around 120 students are pursuing their education here. Despite limited infrastructure, the school has consistently recorded a 100 per cent pass percentage in the SSLC examinations every year, making it an institution worth preserving.

Protesters pointed out that the Railway Department had already constructed five to six residential apartment complexes and a kalyana mantapa (marriage hall) around the school premises. Now, the demolition of a portion of the school’s compound wall and the construction of three more residential complexes within the school boundary amounted to an aggressive attempt to encroach upon the institution’s land.

They questioned how a department entrusted with public responsibility could undertake construction that threatens the future of a government school serving economically weaker sections.

Referring to the Karnataka Government Educational Institutions’ Lands (Protection and Regularisation) Act, 2026, the protesters maintained that government school land used by an institution for at least 12 years should belong to the school.

They appealed to the Railway Department to voluntarily relinquish the disputed land in the larger interest of underprivileged students and protect the institution’s historic legacy.

The protesters warned that allowing the construction to continue would seriously compromise the school’s future and deprive generations of disadvantaged children of an accessible government education facility.

Retired professor Prof. Kalachanne Gowda; Mysuru Grahakara Parishat office-bearers Roy Joseph, S.K. Dinesh, Ravi Bale, Ashwini Ranjan, Ravichandra, D.V. Dayananda Sagar, Rakesh, Malavika Gubbivani and Rathi Rao; AIDSO District Secretary Nithin and District Vice-President B.R. Swathi; and representatives of the alumni associations of Yadavagiri Government Higher Primary School and Ontikoppal Government High School, including V. Mahendra Undavadi, S. Darshan, N. Darshan, Pavan, Kaverappa, C. Darshan, V. Chandru, Komala, Sahana, Akshatha, Sushila and Manjunath, participated in the protest. Residents of Manjunathapura and Gokulam also extended their support.