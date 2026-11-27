YADGIR: Tension prevailed at Kanakadasa Circle in Yadgir during Kanakadasa Jayanti celebrations after a youth from the Kuruba community confronted MLA Channareddy Patil Tunnur over the alleged neglect of development works around the saint-poet’s statue.

The MLA had visited the circle to offer floral tributes to the statue of Kanakadasa on the occasion. During the visit, Biresh Chiratenor, taluk general secretary of the Kuruba community, questioned the MLA over the failure to develop the area despite repeated demands.

Biresh reportedly alleged that elected representatives had been making promises for several years without taking any concrete steps. He pointed out that the areas surrounding statues of several other prominent personalities had been developed, while the place dedicated to Kanakadasa continued to remain neglected.

“We have brought this issue to your notice several times, but no development has taken place. Every year, you make promises, but nothing changes. Why has the area surrounding Kanakadasa’s statue alone been neglected?” he reportedly questioned.

He also expressed dissatisfaction over the MLA’s repeated assurances that the issue would be brought to his attention, stating that no visible progress had been made despite several representations.

The exchange reportedly escalated into a heated confrontation. According to reports, the youth verbally abused and physically assaulted the MLA, following which Channareddy Patil Tunnur was forced to leave the spot.

The incident took place during the Kanakadasa Jayanti programme and has once again brought attention to the Kuruba community’s demand for proper development of Kanakadasa Circle. The alleged lack of civic improvements at the location has become a point of concern among members of the community.