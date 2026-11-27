KALABURAGI: Following the closure of Siddasiri Sugar Factory in Chincholi for the current crushing season, Deputy Commissioner Ikram Sharief has ordered the diversion of sugarcane from its reserved area to three other sugar factories to protect farmers’ interests.

According to the order, sugarcane-growing villages in Chincholi taluk that fall under the Siddasiri factory’s reserved area will supply their produce to NSL Sugar Factory at Bhusnoor in Aland taluk.

Villages in Kalagi taluk have been assigned to Renuka Sugar Factory in Afzalpur, while sugarcane-growing villages in Chittapur and Sedam taluks will supply their produce to KPR Sugar Factory at Chinamgera in Afzalpur taluk. The arrangement will remain in force for the current crushing season.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all three factories to make necessary arrangements for timely harvesting and transportation of sugarcane from their allotted villages. He has also instructed the managements to ensure that farmers receive the prescribed sugarcane prices within the stipulated period without any delay.

Crushing operations from December first week

Addressing farmers’ concerns over the closure of Siddasiri Sugar Factory, Ikram Sharief assured them that there was no need to worry about the harvesting and crushing of their standing sugarcane.

He stated that the three designated factories would deploy harvesting teams during the first week of December to begin cutting and transporting sugarcane from the Chincholi region.

The decision is expected to provide relief to farmers who were worried about the fate of their standing crops following Siddasiri factory’s non-operation this season. The Deputy Commissioner’s directions aim to ensure uninterrupted sugarcane procurement, timely payments and smooth crushing operations.