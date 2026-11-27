KARWAR: A candlelight procession was organised in Karwar to observe the International Day for the Elimination of Child, Early and Forced Marriage.

The programme aimed to create public awareness about the harmful consequences of child marriage and encourage collective efforts to prevent the practice.

The event was jointly organised by the Directorate of Child Protection, Bengaluru, the district administration, Zilla Panchayat, District Legal Services Authority, District Child Protection Unit, Uttara Kannada, and Just Rights for India, represented by the Spandana Association, Belagavi.

Divyashree C.M., Senior Civil Judge and Member Secretary of the District Legal Services Authority, inaugurated the programme. Deputy Superintendent of Police B.S. Lokapura, District Child Protection Officer Kumar, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson Sapna and Just Rights for India head Jayashree participated.

Anganwadi workers, paralegal volunteers and high school students also took part in the awareness programme. On the occasion, District Child Protection Officer Kumar administered a pledge to participants, urging them to work towards preventing child marriage and protecting children’s rights.

The candlelight procession commenced at Gandhi Park and passed through Ambedkar Circle and Shivaji Circle before returning to Gandhi Park.

Participants highlighted the importance of education, community awareness and coordinated efforts by government agencies and civil society organisations to eliminate child marriage. The programme called upon citizens to remain vigilant and support initiatives aimed at safeguarding children and ensuring their right to a safe future.