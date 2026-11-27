BIDAR: JD(S) leader and former minister Bandeppa Kashempur has appealed to ruling and opposition parties to rise above political differences and work together in the national interest during the special Parliament session scheduled from Nov 30 to Dec 3.

Speaking about the proposed discussions on delimitation and the Women’s Reservation Bill, Kashempur said the special session convened by the Narendra Modi-led government was significant for the country’s democratic future.

He recalled the contribution of former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda towards introducing the Women’s Reservation Bill in Parliament and stressed the need to ensure greater representation for women in legislative bodies. He said women’s empowerment should remain a priority for all political parties, irrespective of their ideological differences.

Referring to delimitation, Kashempur pointed out that the exercise had not been undertaken since 2008. Considering the increase in population and the need to review constituency boundaries and representation, he said the issue required serious discussion.

He emphasised that women’s empowerment and fair political representation should be treated as issues of national importance rather than political considerations.

Kashempur greets people on Kanakadasa Jayanti

Meanwhile, Kashempur extended his greetings to the people of Karnataka on the occasion of Kanakadasa Jayanti.

Recalling the teachings and philosophy of saint-poet Kanakadasa, he said his message of devotion, equality and social harmony continued to inspire society. He urged people to follow Kanakadasa’s ideals and work towards building a society based on mutual respect, equality and brotherhood. He said the saint-poet’s contributions and teachings remained relevant across generations.