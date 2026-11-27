GADAG: The teachings and literary contributions of saint-poet Kanakadasa continue to guide society towards equality, humanity and a meaningful social life, said MLA H.K. Patil. He was speaking during the celebration of Kanakadasa Jayanti organised in Gadag on Friday.

The district administration, Zilla Panchayat and Department of Kannada and Culture jointly organised the programme to commemorate the great devotee-poet. The celebrations were held at Bhakta Kanakadasa Circle near Hatalageri Naka in Gadag city, where floral tributes were offered to his portrait.

He observed that Kanakadasa’s vachanas, keertanas and poems conveyed valuable messages about human values and social responsibility. His writings showed people the right path and explained how individuals should conduct themselves in society. Patil described Kanakadasa as a great personality whose literary and philosophical contributions continue to inspire generations.

Students present devotional songs

As part of the celebrations, students of KVSR School in Gadag rendered devotional songs composed by Kanakadasa. Their performances received appreciation from the dignitaries and members of the public present at the programme.

Former Zilla Panchayat president Vasanna Kuradagi, Pakkirappa Hebasur, Rudranna Gulaguli, Ravi Dandina, Krishnagowda H. Patil, Dr. G.B. Bidanal, B.B. Asuti, Ashok Mandali and several other leaders participated in the event.

Deputy Commissioner C.N. Sreedhara, Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Duragesh K.R. and Zilla Panchayat Deputy Secretary C.R. Mundaragi were also present, along with officials from various departments and prominent personalities.

The programme highlighted the enduring relevance of Kanakadasa’s teachings and his contribution to Kannada literature, devotion and social reform.