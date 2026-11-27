Despite its prestigious status, Kalaburagi’s Veerendra Patil Layout suffers from official neglect, facing bad roads, water shortages, stray dogs and an unmaintained park.

KALABURAGI: Residents of Veerendra Patil Layout in Kalaburagi are struggling with several civic problems, including damaged roads, irregular water supply, stray dog menace, poor park maintenance and the absence of a public library.

Despite being considered a prestigious residential locality, the layout continues to face neglect from the concerned authorities, residents allege.

Established in 1989 by the Kalaburagi Urban Development Authority (KUDA) and named after former Chief Minister Veerendra Patil, the layout is situated along the Kalaburagi-Sedam road. Spread across 76 acres, it has around 588 residential plots and a population of nearly 1,600, including serving and retired government employees.

The residents’ welfare association has identified the damaged main road, stretching approximately 800 metres, as the biggest concern. Filled with potholes and uneven surfaces, the road causes inconvenience to motorists and pedestrians, while dust pollution has become a daily problem. The locality falls under Ward No. 31 of the Kalaburagi City Corporation.

Residents also complain that water is supplied only twice a week, despite a monthly water bill of ₹175. The growing stray dog menace has created fear among schoolchildren and senior citizens, who find it difficult to move around safely.

Three-acre park poorly maintained

The layout has a park spread across nearly three acres, but it is reportedly filled with garbage and poorly maintained. Several pieces of children’s play equipment are damaged. Residents have demanded proper maintenance and the installation of two high-mast lights for evening walkers. Although a well is available inside the park, its water remains unused.

Library building remains a distant dream

Another major concern is the absence of a public library. Nearly four acres of land were allotted to the Library Department several years ago, but construction has not begun. Senior citizens, students and young people are deprived of a facility to read newspapers and books.

The welfare association has urged elected representatives and concerned departments to intervene immediately and resolve these long-pending civic issues.