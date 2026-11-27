MADIKERI: A complaint has been filed against former Member of Parliament Pratap Simha over alleged derogatory remarks targeting the people of Kerala and the Malayali community.

The complaint was submitted by the Kodagu Hindu Malayali Samaj, based in Gonikoppa, Kodagu district, demanding legal action against the former MP for his alleged statements.

According to the complainants, Pratap Simha made objectionable and abusive remarks about the Malayali community while addressing a public event. They alleged that his statements were intended to provoke negative sentiments against the people of Kerala and had hurt the feelings of members of the Malayali community.

The organisation expressed strong displeasure over the alleged remarks, stating that such statements were unacceptable and could create unnecessary divisions among communities. It maintained that the comments had deeply hurt the dignity, honour and self-respect of Malayalis living in Kodagu and other parts of Karnataka.

The representatives of the Kodagu Hindu Malayali Samaj said that members of the Malayali community had been living peacefully in Kodagu for several years and had made significant contributions to the social, cultural and economic development of the region. They stressed that the community deserved respect and should not be subjected to insulting or inflammatory comments.

In its complaint, the organisation urged the concerned authorities to take the allegations seriously and initiate appropriate legal proceedings against Pratap Simha. It also sought action to ensure that public representatives and political leaders exercise responsibility while making statements about any community.

The complainants emphasised that freedom of expression should not be misused to hurt the sentiments of a particular community or damage social harmony. They called for appropriate action in accordance with the law and urged authorities to prevent similar incidents in the future.

The complaint has brought the alleged remarks into focus, with the organisation seeking justice and protection of the Malayali community’s dignity.