BELAGAVI: Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) leader Shubham Shelke has triggered fresh controversy in Belagavi after raising slogans of “Jai Marathi, Jai Maharashtra” immediately after his release from Hindalga Central Prison.

His actions have reignited debate over linguistic and regional tensions in the border district.

Shelke, who had been in judicial custody for the past 36 days at Hindalga Central Prison in Belagavi taluk, was released recently. Soon after walking out of prison, he reportedly raised slogans supporting Marathi identity and Maharashtra, drawing attention from political circles and the public.

Following his release, Shelke also shared a selfie video on social media, announcing that he had come out of jail after spending 36 days behind bars. In the video, he said that he would meet everyone soon. However, his decision to raise the slogans immediately after his release has attracted criticism and sparked another round of controversy in the region.

A case had been registered against Shelke at the Khadebazar Police Station in Belagavi in connection with an alleged offence under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. He was subsequently lodged in Hindalga Central Prison and remained in judicial custody for 36 days before securing his release.

His latest actions have once again brought the activities of MES leaders into the spotlight. The organisation has long been associated with the demand for the merger of Marathi-speaking areas of Karnataka with Maharashtra, a sensitive issue that has repeatedly triggered political and linguistic disputes between the two neighbouring states.

Belagavi, which has a significant Marathi-speaking population, has frequently witnessed tensions over language, regional identity and the border dispute. Statements and activities by MES leaders have often attracted strong reactions from various sections of society.

Shelke’s slogans following his release have therefore added a fresh dimension to the ongoing debate. His conduct has prompted discussions about the need to maintain peace and communal harmony in the sensitive border region.

The incident is likely to draw further attention to the activities of MES leaders and the continuing Karnataka-Maharashtra border dispute.