BIDAR: Even a brief spell of rain has been causing severe waterlogging on the main road near Tripurant in Basavakalyan, leaving motorists and pedestrians struggling to commute.

Despite the problem recurring for several years, the concerned authorities have allegedly failed to find a permanent solution.

Rainwater mixed with drainage water has remained stagnant for several days following rainfall two days ago. The accumulated water and slush have made the road difficult to navigate, particularly for two-wheeler riders. The stagnant water also emits a foul smell, causing inconvenience to nearby residents and road users.

The affected stretch is an important entry route connecting the national highway to Basavakalyan city. Waterlogging is frequently reported near the Tripurant Hanuman Temple and Auto Nagar, where low-lying areas prevent rainwater and drainage water from flowing freely.

Residents point out that a lake is located across the road and suggest constructing a drainage channel to divert the accumulated water towards it. They allege that the City Municipal Council and Public Works Department have failed to take appropriate action, often citing a shortage of funds.

Tourism prospects raise infrastructure concerns

Basavakalyan attracts visitors from across the country to its memorials associated with the Basavadi Sharanas. With the ambitious ₹742-crore Anubhava Mantapa project expected to be completed in the coming months, tourist arrivals are likely to increase. Residents fear that the poor condition of important roads could affect the city’s development prospects.

Former MLC seeks immediate action

Taking note of the recurring problem, former MLC Vijay Singh reportedly contacted the City Municipal Council Commissioner and urged immediate intervention. He stressed the need for a proper drainage system to prevent rainwater from remaining on the road for days.

Residents have appealed to the authorities to implement a permanent drainage solution instead of resorting to temporary measures after every rainfall.