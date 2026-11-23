KOLKATA: West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Monday announced that the state would introduce monthly electricity billing from January 2027, replacing the existing quarterly system. He also outlined plans for employment generation and the implementation of the Bharosa scheme, saying the government was working towards providing one lakh jobs and expanding financial assistance to eligible young people.

Addressing a press conference, Adhikari said applications for the Bharosa scheme would be accepted through the ‘Aapnar Sarkar, Aapnar Pashe’ initiative. Eligible young men and women who are not receiving any other allowance and meet the prescribed age and other conditions can apply. He clarified that applications would be forwarded to the Youth Welfare Department for verification and processing before being sent to the Finance Department for the release of funds.

The chief minister said the beneficiary list would be reviewed every month. Applicants who cross the age limit of 45 years or secure employment would be removed from the list, making room for other eligible candidates. The scheme is intended to provide financial assistance to young people who meet the government’s conditions.

On employment, Adhikari said appointment letters had already been distributed to around 11,000 candidates in the police and cooperative sectors. The government is targeting one lakh jobs, with recruitment planned across different departments. He also announced that teacher recruitment for Classes 9 to 12 would include both fresh candidates and those who had previously worked as teachers.

The recruitment process for 1,331 Sub-Inspectors in the state police was nearing completion, he said. Additionally, 4,000 Kolkata Police constables are expected to receive appointment letters in January. Those securing jobs would also be removed from the Bharosa beneficiary list.

Regarding electricity consumers, Adhikari said the West Bengal State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (WBSEDCL) would conduct monthly meter readings and issue bills every month instead of once every three months. He said the decision addressed a demand raised by residents during the election campaign. The company’s board had approved the proposal at a meeting held two days earlier. WBSEDCL would meet the additional expenses from its own funds without seeking extra financial assistance from the state government.