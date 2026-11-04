Ward One drive reports 80% issue resolution

BENGALURU The Bengaluru South City Corporation has resolved nearly 80% of the civic issues identified across nine wards under its ‘Ward One’ campaign in three days, according to the corporation's progress report. Of the 2,148 issues identified along 56.8 km of roads across six divisions, 1,712 have been resolved. Commissioner K. N. Ramesh inspected pothole-filling work on Kodichikkanahalli Road, connecting Bannerghatta Road to Begur. During the inspection, he directed officials to repair damaged road sections and complete asphalting. He also ordered the construction of footpaths on both sides of a 500-metre stretch and improvements to roadside areas. Officials were asked to clear debris and silt from stormwater drains, improve drainage connections and install gratings in low-lying areas to prevent waterlogging. Pothole repairs have reached 89%, with 194 of 217 potholes filled. Footpath repairs stand at 61%, while 64% of identified kerbs have been realigned and painted. Roadside drain cleaning has reached 75%. The corporation has removed 145 of 212 footpath obstructions and installed 203 of 268 drain slabs. It has also cleared 106 of 118 garbage dumping spots and removed 268 of 304 unauthorised banners. Streetlight repairs have recorded 95% progress, with 499 of 525 faulty lights restored. However, only 19 of the 133 proposed new streetlights have been installed. Construction waste disposal stands at 74%, while 108 of 132 trees have undergone branch pruning. The corporation has also removed 14 abandoned vehicles and cleaned eight of nine bus shelters. The corporation has also realigned 13.23 km of kerbs, desilted 0.42 km of primary drains and repaired four of six traffic signboards. It has relocated 16 of 20 obstructing electricity poles. Under inter-departmental coordination, BWSSB completed 26 of 40 chamber-leveling works and resolved 12 of 16 leakage complaints. BESCOM addressed 31 of 40 issues, while BMRCL resolved two of five identified issues. Campaign Progress • Overall Resolution Rate: Nearly eighty percent of total civic issues addressed. • Rapid Campaign Timeline: Major progress achieved across nine wards in three days. • Pothole Repair Milestone: Eighty-nine percent of identified road potholes successfully filled. • Streetlight Restoration: Ninety-five percent of faulty streetlights fully restored.