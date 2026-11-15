VSKU convocation today; 3 to get honorary doctorates

BALLARI: Vijayanagara Sri Krishnadevaraya University (VSKU) will hold its 14th annual convocation for the 2024‑25 academic year on November 16 at 11.30 am at the university’s open-air theatre, Vice-Chancellor Prof. M. Muniraju announced on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference, Prof. Muniraju said Governor Dr. Sudha Yadav would preside over the ceremony, while retired Karnataka and Odisha High Court judge Dr. Krishna S. Dixit would deliver the convocation address. Higher Education Minister and university Pro-Chancellor Basavaraj Rayareddy will also participate.

A total of 50 gold medals will be awarded to 42 undergraduate and postgraduate students. Additionally, 52 research scholars will receive doctoral degrees, while 137 students, including 66 undergraduate and 71 postgraduate candidates, will be awarded rank certificates.

Among the postgraduate gold medallists, Savitha of the Department of Commerce at Sri Guru Thipperudra College, Ballari, has secured four gold medals. Tasmiya Banu R of Industrial Chemistry at the university’s main campus has won three medals. Other achievers include Ujjani Ishwara (Physics), Samreen (Chemistry), Padmavathi K (Social Work) and Mahalingappa Tambrahalli (History and Archaeology).

In the undergraduate category, the gold medallists include Pooja (B.Com), Ajay (B.Sc), Basamma (B.A.) and B. Kavya (B.S.W.).

The university has recorded an overall pass percentage of 95.33%. As many as 13,346 undergraduate students and 1,448 postgraduate and diploma students have cleared their examinations.

The university will confer honorary doctorates on three distinguished personalities: Dr. Henry D’Souza for his contributions to education and social service; Channabasavanna C., popularly known as Lohia Channabasavanna, for his work in literature, environmental conservation and social service; and Geetha Nagpal for her contributions to education, arts and social service.

Dr. Henry D’Souza, former Bishop of the Bellary Diocese, has made significant contributions to education, healthcare and the welfare of underprivileged communities. Channabasavanna has promoted Kannada literature and publishing through Lohia Prakashana and participated in several social and literary movements. Geetha Nagpal, co-founder and Vice-President of the Krupanidhi Group of Institutions, has contributed to higher education, women’s empowerment and environmental conservation.