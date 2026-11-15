Karnataka offers subsidies for tribal food kiosks

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government has announced financial assistance for unemployed Scheduled Tribe (ST) youth to establish fast-food truck trailers and mobile kitchen kiosks, creating opportunities for self-employment.

Under the Entrepreneurship Development Scheme implemented through corporations under the Scheduled Tribes Welfare Department, eligible beneficiaries will receive a subsidy of 75% of the unit cost or a maximum of ₹4 lakh.

The initiative was announced in the 2026–27 State Budget and is aimed at improving the economic condition of Scheduled Tribe communities by encouraging entrepreneurship.

In the 2026‑27 Budget

Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister T. Raghumurthy has taken steps towards implementing the initiative. He has held discussions with Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar and departmental officials to advance the proposal.

Department Secretary M. Kanagavalli and Director Ashok D.R. said arrangements would be made to help eligible applicants obtain financial assistance through banks and other financial institutions, along with the government subsidy.

More than 50 communities, including several Adivasi groups, are recognised as Scheduled Tribes in Karnataka. The scheme will cover eligible unemployed youth belonging to all communities listed under the Scheduled Tribes category.

Speaking about the initiative, Minister T. Raghumurthy said the scheme would promote economic independence among tribal communities and create additional employment opportunities.

He added that mobile food kiosks and food trucks would provide beneficiaries with opportunities to establish organised food businesses. The government also aims to introduce similar initiatives to encourage self-employment among disadvantaged communities.

The minister expressed hope that the programme would benefit thousands of young people and enable them to generate further employment opportunities.

The initiative is expected to support entrepreneurship, improve livelihoods and strengthen the financial position of Scheduled Tribe families across Karnataka.