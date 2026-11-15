Ramana Rao’s rural healthcare earns global recognition

NELAMANGALA: Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara has praised Dr. B. Ramana Rao for his decades of free medical service to rural communities, describing his dedication as an inspiration to doctors across the world.

He was speaking at a function held at Dr. Ramana Rao’s Village Clinic in T. Begur, Nelamangala taluk, to celebrate the doctor’s Guinness World Records recognition.

Dr. Parameshwara said treating more than 33 lakh patients over 2,777 consecutive Sundays was an extraordinary achievement. He praised Dr. Rao for continuing his medical service in a rural village and providing healthcare to people from different parts of Karnataka.

Dr. Rao, who received the Padma Shri in 2010 for his contribution to medicine, began his Sunday clinic in 1973. His continued commitment to providing free treatment has brought recognition to rural healthcare.

The Deputy Chief Minister expressed concern over the growing commercialisation of healthcare and said medical professionals should give importance to service rather than financial gain. He added that if more doctors followed Dr. Rao’s example, healthcare services could reach millions of people.

Dr. Parameshwara also shared that he personally received treatment from Dr. Rao and appreciated the doctor’s kindness and respectful approach towards patients.

He congratulated Dr. Rao and wished him good health and a long life, expressing hope that his service would continue for many more years.

Guinness World Records representative Rishinath, Dr. Ramana Rao, Hema Ramana Rao, Dr. Sharith Bhogaraj, Dr. Shanthini, Dr. Abhijith Bhogaraj, Dr. Jahnavi and others attended the programme.