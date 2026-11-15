Margadarsi staff hold rallies honouring Ramoji Rao

BENGALURU: Employees of Margadarsi Chit Funds organised bike rallies and foot marches across Karnataka on Sunday to mark the 90th birth anniversary of the organisation’s founder, the late Ramoji Rao, which falls on November 16. The events also aimed to create awareness about savings and financial discipline.

In Bengaluru, employees from different branches, led by Karnataka Regional Director P. Lakshmana Rao, participated in the bike rally. Staff from the Basaveshwaranagar branch covered nearly six to seven kilometres, carrying placards highlighting the importance of savings and financial planning.

A separate rally organised by the Gandhinagar branch passed through Freedom Park, K.R. Circle and Vidhana Soudha. Branch Manager G. Govinda Rao said the initiative was organised to honour Ramoji Rao and educate the public about financial discipline.

In Hubballi, employees, agents and development and recovery staff participated in a bike rally from the Neeligin Road office between 7 am and 9 am. The rally covered Hosur Circle, Gokul Road, Akshaya Park, Tholanakere, Shirur Park and Vidyanagar before returning to the office.

Branch Manager V.G. Ravindra and Chief Manager G.D.R. Prasad said the programme aimed to introduce the organisation’s services to the public and highlight the founder’s contributions.

In Davanagere, hundreds of employees organised a foot march from the branch office on PB Road. Led by Manager Ravi, the participants passed through several important locations before returning to the office.

In Raichur, employees paid floral tributes to Ramoji Rao before taking out a bike rally through the city’s main roads. Branch Manager Sadashivayya recalled the founder’s contributions to business, media and employment generation.

Ramoji Rao established Margadarsi Chit Fund in 1962. He also founded Eenadu newspaper and Ramoji Film City. He received the Padma Vibhushan in 2016 for his contribution to literature and education.

The programmes highlighted his legacy and encouraged the public to adopt regular savings habits and responsible financial planning.