Rajashekhar Gowda is elected unopposed as society head

BENGALURU: Rajashekhar Gowda has been elected unopposed as the president of the Ramasandra Milk Producers’ Cooperative Society in Bengaluru South taluk. The election was held on Sunday to fill the vacancy following the resignation of former president R. Mahendra.

As no other candidates filed nominations, Rajashekhar was declared elected unopposed. H.B. Lokesh, Inspector of Cooperative Societies and Returning Officer, officially announced the result. The society has 11 members.

Speaking after his election, Rajashekhar Gowda said he would work for the welfare of farmers and their families. He highlighted the important role played by cooperative societies in improving farmers’ economic conditions.

He also promised to support the educational development of children belonging to the society’s member families. He said efforts would be made to ensure that farmers receive government benefits and facilities. He added that his priority would be to improve their livelihoods and promote the overall development of the farming community.

Rajashekhar credited his unopposed election to the support and blessings of S.T. Somashekhar, MLA from the Yeshwanthpur constituency. He assured members that he would work sincerely for the growth of the society and the welfare of its members.

Former presidents Muddaiah and R. Mahendra, society members Muralidhar, Manjunath, Basavegowda and Basavaraj, BJP General Secretary Venkataramana, Ashok Ramasandra, Sudan, Siddaraju, leaders Mahima Rangayya and Puttappa Rangegowda, and other directors of the society attended the occasion.