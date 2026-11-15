High Court calls for better police mental health support

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court has called on police and security departments to strengthen mental health support for their personnel, stressing that those who protect society also face personal problems, family difficulties and emotional stress.

The observation came while quashing criminal proceedings against a 37‑year-old woman Sub-Inspector of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), who attempted suicide while on duty in Mangaluru in 2022.

Justice Suraj Govindaraj, in an order dated November 12, said personnel in uniform should not be expected to remain unaffected by personal struggles. He urged authorities to review existing policies, provide counselling and treatment without stigma, and ensure regular mental health assessments, particularly for personnel handling firearms.

Attempt in 2022

The officer had attempted suicide using her service pistol on October 12, 2022, after facing severe emotional distress over her inability to conceive despite medical treatment. She suffered serious injuries and underwent major surgery.

A case was registered against her under Section 309 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The Mangaluru court rejected her discharge application in December 2024, following which she approached the High Court.

Allowing her petition, the High Court held that Section 115 of the Mental Healthcare Act, 2017, presumes that a person attempting suicide is under severe stress unless proved otherwise. Such a person should receive care, treatment and rehabilitation rather than criminal punishment under the IPC, unless the presumption is rebutted.

The court also observed that the investigating officer and trial court should have considered this legal protection. It directed its Registrar to forward the order to the Directors General of the CISF and Karnataka Police.

The court emphasised the need for stronger welfare measures and responsible firearm management across security organisations.