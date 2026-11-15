KPSC exam for 319 posts held under tight security

DHARWAD: The Karnataka Public Service Commission (KPSC) conducted the preliminary examination for 319 Gazetted Probationary posts across the state on Sunday, with extensive security arrangements and strict monitoring at examination centres.

In Dharwad district, 6,316 candidates appeared for the examination across 18 centres. Candidates underwent metal detector screening before being permitted inside. Deputy Commissioner Snehal supervised the opening of the district treasury, from where question papers were collected and transported to the examination centres under security.

The examination was conducted in two sessions, from 10 am to noon and 2 pm to 4 pm. A 200-metre radius around examination and scanning centres was declared a restricted zone. Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner Borase Bhushan Gulabrao also ordered the closure of scanning, photocopying and computer centres near examination venues during the examination.

In Ballari, 12,004 candidates had registered for the examination, which was conducted across 20 centres. The administration deployed CCTV surveillance, face recognition systems, frisking and signal jammers to prevent malpractice. Webcasting arrangements were also made to monitor the process. Security personnel included 13 inspectors, 20 police sub-inspectors, 250 head constables and constables, and 150 Home Guards, with two Deputy Superintendents of Police overseeing security.

In Belagavi district, 12,244 candidates appeared across 34 centres. Deputy Commissioner Mohammad Roshan inspected the arrangements at Sangolli Rayanna Degree College and reviewed the preparedness of examination staff, who had undergone two rounds of training.

In Davanagere, 7,842 candidates took the examination at 13 centres. Two invigilators were assigned to each examination hall, while four observers were appointed. CCTV cameras were installed for continuous monitoring. Deputy Commissioner Dr. G.M. Gangadharaswamy, Superintendent of Police Shekhar H.T. and Zilla Panchayat CEO Sahitya Aladakatte inspected the centres.

In Shivamogga, the examination was conducted at 24 centres. Deputy Commissioner Prakash G.T. Nittali and Zilla Panchayat CEO Rishi Anand visited the centres to review arrangements.

Candidates were required to carry their admission tickets and valid identity proof. Mobile phones, smartwatches and other electronic devices were prohibited inside examination halls.