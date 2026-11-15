Malpe–Molakalmuru highway widening delayed 3 years

DAVANAGERE: The widening of the Malpe–Molakalmuru State Highway passing through Jagalur town in Davanagere district has remained incomplete for nearly three years, triggering public anger and criticism of the district administration and elected representatives.

The project, which envisaged widening the road to 69 feet, has reportedly achieved only 35–49 feet in several stretches. Residents and activists have alleged that the construction is progressing slowly and that the work is being carried out without proper planning, causing considerable inconvenience to commuters.

Obalesh, an office-bearer of the Road Widening Committee, said residents had staged protests demanding that the highway be widened to the proposed 69 feet. Although Deputy Commissioner Dr. G.M. Gangadharaswamy visited the site and assured them that their demands would be addressed, the promised widening has not materialised.

He alleged that the district administration was responsible for the prolonged delay and criticised elected representatives for failing to ensure timely completion. He also pointed out that only a 21-foot-wide concrete stretch had been laid in the middle of the road, describing the alignment as poorly planned.

Risky for commuters

Lawyer and activist Rudresh said the narrow road had made commuting particularly difficult for children and senior citizens. Agricultural machinery, including harvesters used for paddy, ragi and maize cultivation, often occupies the entire road, creating difficulties for other motorists and increasing accident risks.

Activists have submitted appeals to the district in-charge minister, the local Member of Parliament and other authorities, seeking additional funds to complete the widening as planned. They said the road was an important route connecting Davanagere, Molakalmuru and Chitradurga.

MLA cites poles, court cases

Responding to the allegations, Jagalur MLA B. Devendrappa said construction was nearing completion. He explained that relocating electric poles was still pending and required additional time. He also said court cases filed by some shop owners and other issues had delayed the project. He maintained that the work had to be carried out carefully to avoid disrupting electricity supply to residents and farmers.