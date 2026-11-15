Kannada literary conference in Vijayanagara celebrates language and culture

BENGALURU: The Kannada Sahitya Parishat’s Vijayanagara Assembly Constituency unit organised a Kannada literary conference, bringing together writers, poets, artists, cultural leaders and Kannada activists to celebrate the language and its rich heritage.

The event began at 7.30 am with the hoisting of the national, state and Kannada Sahitya Parishat flags. At 8.30 am, Jagadguru Sri Dr. Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of Adichunchanagiri Mahasamsthana Math and Vijayanagara MLA M. Krishnappa flagged off a grand Kannada procession from the GBA Municipal Office premises in Hampinagara. Students, folk artists and members of various organisations participated.

The inaugural ceremony was held at Adichunchanagiri Community Hall under the presidency of Nadoja Hampa Nagarajaiah. Swamijis stressed the importance of protecting Kannada literature, culture and traditions and passing them on to future generations.

MLAs M. Krishnappa and Priyakrishna called for greater encouragement for Kannada writers, poets and artists. They also urged the younger generation to take an active interest in Kannada literature.

Former Border Area Development Authority chairman and retired IAS officer Somashekhar inaugurated the book stalls. Dr. G.Y. Padmanagaraj and Dr. Aarathi released four books, highlighting the importance of reading and literature in developing social awareness.

The conference featured seminars, poetry sessions, cultural programmes, discussions on Kannada-medium education and resolutions concerning the rights of Kannadigas. Achievers from different fields were also honoured.

Nadoja Shivude P. Krishna delivered the valedictory address, urging people to turn the ideas discussed at literary conferences into action. Retired IAS officer Jaya Vibhava Swamy called for greater use of Kannada in administration.

Conference president Umesh Chandra thanked the religious leaders, public representatives, writers, volunteers, sponsors and participants for their support. He said the event, which continued until 9 pm, was a collective effort to strengthen Kannada language and culture.