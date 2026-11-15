‘Factories announcing ₹3,800 sugarcane price is welcome’

BELAGAVI: District In-charge Minister Satish Jarkiholi has welcomed the decision of sugar factories to announce a sugarcane purchase price of ₹3,800 per tonne, including an additional ₹200 payment at a later stage, describing it as a positive development for farmers.

He said fixing a uniform sugarcane price across districts was not practical, as production conditions and sugar recovery rates varied. He explained that factories had announced the price with the intention of commencing crushing operations first and assessing possible losses later.

Responding to reports that some factories were offering ₹4,000 to ₹4,200 per tonne, he clarified that no factory was currently making an unconditional payment at that rate. Some had indicated higher payments from January, subject to certain conditions.

He said prices varied across Belagavi, Bagalkot, Kalaburagi and Haveri districts. Factories in border areas had also announced higher rates to prevent sugarcane from being diverted to Maharashtra.

On the possibility of renewed farmer protests demanding a State Advised Price (SAP) of ₹1,000 during the winter legislative session, he said he had no information about any such plans.

Regarding the upcoming session, Jarkiholi said efforts were being made to reduce protests. He also reiterated the demand to recognise Belagavi as Karnataka’s second capital. Proposals to create Gokak and Chikkodi districts remained under consideration, although demands from Bailhongal and Athani had complicated the decision.

He further said the Chief Minister would perform the groundbreaking ceremony for a flyover and a new Deputy Commissioner’s office during the session. Responding to criticism over potholes, he said the BJP-led City Corporation was responsible for road maintenance and pointed to ₹3 crore allocated for local development works.