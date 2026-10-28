Vinayaraj accuses MLA Kamath of staging protest drama

CH NEWS, Mangaluru A.C. Vinayaraj has accused Mangaluru City South MLA Vedavyas Kamath of staging protests to cover up his alleged failures instead of addressing public concerns. His remarks have triggered a political exchange in Dakshina Kannada. Vinayaraj criticised the MLA's protest activities and questioned their purpose. He alleged that the protests were intended to divert public attention from shortcomings in the MLA's performance. He maintained that elected representatives should focus on resolving people's problems rather than engaging in activities aimed at gaining political attention. The allegations have brought attention to the political atmosphere in Mangaluru, where public representatives frequently face questions over civic issues, development works and the implementation of public demands. Vinayaraj's criticism centres on accountability and the responsibilities of elected representatives towards their constituencies. Political leaders, he suggested, should demonstrate their commitment through concrete action and effective solutions to problems faced by residents. Protests are often used by political parties and public representatives to highlight grievances, demand government intervention and draw attention to unresolved issues. However, the effectiveness of such demonstrations is frequently debated, particularly when rival political groups question the motives behind them. The latest remarks have added to the political exchanges surrounding Kamath's activities. The allegations, however, represent Vinayaraj's position and do not independently establish any failure on the part of the MLA. Further details about the specific protests and the issues cited by Vinayaraj were not available in the information provided. Kamath's response to the allegations was also not included in the report excerpt. The controversy has once again highlighted the importance of public accountability and constructive political engagement in addressing local concerns. The focus remains on whether the issues raised by political leaders translate into concrete action and meaningful outcomes for residents of Mangaluru. The development is expected to keep the political debate in the coastal city active as leaders continue to exchange criticism over public issues and their respective responsibilities.