Hasanamba festival preparations focus on devotee convenience

CH NEWS, Hassan The district administration has made extensive arrangements for the Hasanamba Devi Darshana Utsava and Siddeshwara Swamy Jatra Mahotsava, scheduled from October 29 (today) to November 11, said Excise Minister and Hassan district in-charge K.M. Shivalinge Gowda. Speaking at a press conference at the Tourist Guest House, the minister said preparations were being reviewed daily to ensure devotees could have a smooth darshan of the Goddess. Seating, drinking water, toilets, parking facilities, information centres and prasada distribution arrangements have been planned. The minister said additional priests would be appointed to ensure uninterrupted darshan. The chief priest had agreed to the proposal so that devotees would not face long waits during breaks. Special darshan tickets priced at ₹300 and ₹1,000 will be available. Golden Pass holders will be allotted a slot from 8 am to 10 am, while dignitaries arriving under official protocol will have a separate slot from 10.30 am to 12.30 pm. These arrangements will not apply on the opening and closing days of the festival. The celebrations will also feature wrestling tournaments, national-level volleyball and kabaddi competitions, exhibitions of Hallikar and Amrit Mahal bulls, a dog show, livestock displays and rangoli competitions for women. Farmers bringing bulls for the exhibition will receive incentives, and prizes will be awarded to winners. With lakhs of devotees expected, officials are also working to manage queues, control crowds, fill potholes and regulate traffic to ensure public safety. The minister said the festival would follow previous years’ practices, with additional facilities to manage the expected increase in visitors. Member of Parliament Shreyas Patel was present at the press conference. The administration aims to ensure that devotees visiting Hassan from Karnataka and other states can participate in the festival without inconvenience.