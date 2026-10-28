Special camps to expand financial services in Chitradurga

CH NEWS, Chitradurga Special camps under the Financial Inclusion Saturation Campaign are being organised across all Gram Panchayats and Urban Local Bodies in Chitradurga district to ensure easy access to financial services for every citizen, Lead Bank District Manager M.P. Praveen said. He was speaking at the launch of the campaign on Wednesday at Yarehalli village under Ingaladhal Gram Panchayat in Chitradurga taluk. Praveen said the campaign, which began on October 21, will continue until December 31. The initiative aims to improve access to financial services and support the economic empowerment of the public. The camps provide facilities for new registrations under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana and Atal Pension Yojana. Aadhaar linking services are also available. Applications are being collected for the Kisan Credit Card and Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana. Other services include re-KYC for Jan Dhan and regular savings accounts, reactivation of inactive accounts, generation of C-KYC IDs, updating nominee details and applications for the settlement of unclaimed deposits. Financial awareness programmes are also being conducted to help people understand and benefit from government schemes. Praveen urged residents to attend the camps organised at their respective Gram Panchayats and urban local bodies and make full use of the available services. FLC Muruli, Latha from the DHAN Foundation and members of the Yarehalli Gram Panchayat were present at the programme.