CM to launch Ramanagara development projects on Nov 3

CH NEWS, Ramanagara Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar will inaugurate several development projects undertaken by the City Municipal Council (CMC) in Ramanagara on November 3, CMC president K. Sheshadri announced. Speaking to reporters at the CMC office, Sheshadri said the programme would include the unveiling of a statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, the inauguration of a clock tower, a food court and a new auditorium named after Devaraj Urs. The auditorium has been built on the upper floor of the CMC building. The Kempegowda statue will be installed on the CMC premises. Statues of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar and Basavanna are already present there. Beautification work has also been undertaken around the Swami Vivekananda statue at Rotary Circle and Tipu Circle near the railway station. Sheshadri said free life insurance coverage was being provided to around 11,000 unorganised-sector workers. Tool kits will be distributed to carpenters and construction workers, while 250 women’s self-help groups will receive essential equipment. Tea stalls will receive steamers to improve hygiene. Two sets of uniforms will be provided to 650 auto-rickshaw drivers, while 270 construction workers and members of nomadic communities will receive assistance to support their livelihoods. Underground drainage works will begin in Wards 1 and 2 with funding from the National Green Tribunal. Sheshadri said a detailed project report had been prepared for the comprehensive development of Ramanagara, and a request had been submitted to the Chief Minister for a special grant of ₹750 crore. The development programme will begin at 3 pm on November 3, followed by a formal event at the Junior College at 5 pm. Sheshadri urged residents to attend in large numbers. Several CMC members and municipal staff were present during the announcement.