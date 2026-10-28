Karnataka Rajyotsava to feature statewide bird census

Malingaraya Pujar CH NEWS Karnataka Rajyotsava celebrations will take on an environmental focus this year with the launch of the Karnataka Rajyotsava Bird Census 2026. The initiative aims to celebrate the state’s rich birdlife while collecting scientific data to support future conservation efforts. The four-day bird census will be held from Friday, October 30, to Monday, November 2, in collaboration with the Karnataka Bird Monitoring Network (KBMN) and the state’s birdwatching community. Karnataka is home to a wide variety of birds found in coastal wetlands, Western Ghats forests, dry plains, lakes, farmlands and urban gardens. The campaign aims to document this diversity and gather information about bird populations across different parts of the state. Participation is open to everyone, including those without prior birdwatching experience. People can observe birds from their homes, apartment terraces, nearby parks or fields. They are encouraged to spend at least 15 minutes identifying birds by sight or sound and upload their observations through the eBird mobile application. The campaign has introduced three challenges to encourage greater participation. Participants can prepare four complete bird lists, each based on a 15-minute observation session, across as many of Karnataka’s 30 districts as possible. Special attention will be given to 17 districts with fewer than 10,000 recorded bird lists, including Yadgir, Haveri, Gadag and Kalaburagi. Organisers also encourage participants to explore previously unrecorded areas within five-kilometre grid sections using KML files to identify and document bird species. Participants who achieve the specified targets will be eligible for attractive prizes through a lucky draw. Birdwatchers said the initiative would help people understand the importance of protecting nature alongside celebrating Kannada language and culture. They urged residents to make this year’s Rajyotsava meaningful by taking part in environmental conservation. Observations collected during the census can be uploaded to the application until November 10. Organisers hope the campaign will increase public interest in birdwatching and improve scientific records of Karnataka’s biodiversity.