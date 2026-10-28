Doddamani urges public to join hands against tuberculosis

CH NEWS, VIJAYANAGARA District Health Education Officer Doddamani urged people to work together to eradicate tuberculosis (TB) by identifying patients who have not visited hospitals and ensuring they receive proper treatment. He was speaking at an awareness and sensitization programme on tuberculosis organised by the Taluk Health Centre in Ward 35, Akashavani area, in Hosapete on Wednesday. Doddamani advised people who had previously suffered from TB, those in contact with TB patients, diabetics, smokers, alcohol consumers, cancer patients and people with chronic illnesses to undergo screening and receive proper treatment. He also urged people showing symptoms of the disease to seek medical help without delay. He warned that symptoms such as a cough lasting more than two weeks, evening fever, blood in sputum, weight loss and lumps in the armpit should not be ignored. People experiencing these symptoms should visit the nearest government hospital for examination and treatment. Tuberculosis is an infectious disease that spreads through the air. Germs released when an infected person coughs or sneezes can enter another person's body and cause infection. Therefore, early medical examination and timely treatment are important to control the disease and prevent its spread. Doddamani stressed the need to identify affected people through door-to-door visits and help them access appropriate healthcare. Public awareness and timely screening can support early diagnosis and recovery. TB Supervisor Kasim Saab, HIO Yashoda, PHCO Uma, Gulnaz, ASHA workers and local ward leaders attended the programme. The event highlighted the importance of public participation in identifying TB cases, ensuring treatment and working towards the eradication of the disease.