Health dept brings dialysis to patients' doors

CH NEWS, BENGALURU The Karnataka Health Department has introduced a major welfare initiative aimed at transforming medical care for kidney patients across the state. In a progressive move, the state government has finalized a comprehensive plan to deliver high-quality dialysis services directly to the doorsteps of individuals suffering from chronic kidney diseases. Strict instructions have already been issued to the concerned authorities to manage and implement this doorstep medical program efficiently. Officials noted that expanding healthcare accessibility and offering robust support to vulnerable patients remain top priorities for the administration, ensuring that individuals in remote areas no longer face severe logistical hurdles just to receive essential, life-saving treatments. In addition to doorstep healthcare, the Health Department is gearing up to launch a fleet of 750 new, advanced ambulances to drastically improve emergency response times. State Health Minister U.T. Khader shared details regarding this massive rollout, explaining that the primary objective is to ensure an emergency ambulance successfully reaches rural and underserved areas within a strict window of just twenty minutes. To enforce accountability, the minister warned that any failure to meet this crucial response target will result in a penalty of three thousand rupees. Furthermore, the government is actively establishing five intensive care unit beds in every single taluk hospital. Minister Khader emphasized that the state's strategic focus is heavily centered on upgrading and enhancing the quality of treatment within existing medical infrastructure, rather than simply building a greater number of new hospitals. Addressing broader public health concerns during his interaction, Minister Khader announced that a dedicated Women's Health Policy will also be officially implemented in the near future, underlining the critical importance of women's wellness. He acknowledged the media's positive role in helping make essential cancer medications more affordable for citizens. However, he raised critical questions regarding the central authorities, asking why the Union Government often lacks proactive concern for public health and questioning why the Supreme Court frequently has to step in to address these issues. He strongly urged the Union Health Ministry to take immediate, concrete measures to curb skyrocketing medicine prices.