Aims to produce 500 auditors: Minister Savadi

CH NEWS, BENGALURU In a major push to strengthen financial governance and administrative transparency within the state’s grassroots economic framework, the Karnataka State Cooperative Federation, in collaboration with the State Cooperative Department, has officially announced the launch of a new professional program titled the ‘Diploma in Co-operative Audit’ (DCA). Cooperation Minister Laxman Savadi and Karnataka State Cooperative Federation President G.T. Devegowda jointly unveiled the initiative during a comprehensive press conference in Bengaluru. Designed as an intensive six-month certification curriculum, the program aims to bridge a critical shortage of skilled, professional human resources across cooperative institutions while creating lucrative employment pathways for young graduates across Karnataka. The specialized training program combines rigorous classroom instruction with practical applications, covering essential subjects such as the Cooperative Act and governing rules, advanced accounting and financial management, cooperative auditing methodologies, the broader cooperative economic ecosystem, and modern digital accounting platforms like Tally. Moving beyond traditional theoretical teaching, the curriculum incorporates interactive case studies, field studies, and hands-on auditing experiences. Qualified graduates who successfully complete the course will receive official certification from the Department of Cooperation, with audit reports prepared by certified trainees subject to formal validation by departmental officials. Eligibility criteria for the program require applicants to hold a Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com) or Bachelor of Business Management (BBM) degree from a recognized university, or an equivalent graduate qualification that included Accountancy as a core subject. Demonstrating a strong commitment to inclusive educational opportunities, the admission fee is set at ten thousand rupees for general category candidates, whereas eligible students belonging to Below Poverty Line (BPL) families, Scheduled Castes (SC), and Scheduled Tribes (ST) enjoy complete fee exemptions. Outlining the broader administrative vision, Minister Laxman Savadi stated that the primary objective of the diploma course is to fortify the legal formation, financial administration, and auditing integrity of cooperative societies while preventing operational lapses. The state has established an ambitious annual target to produce 500 certified cooperative auditors. The training will be conducted simultaneously across eight major regional cooperative training centers situated in Bengaluru, Dharwad, Mysuru, Madikeri, Kalaburagi, Mangaluru, Shivamogga, and Belagavi. Official applications for the inaugural batch will open on October 30, 2026, with interested candidates permitted a fifteen-day window to submit their submissions. Prospective applicants can access further details and register via the Federation’s dedicated web portal at https://dca.kscfl.in or visit the main administrative office in Bengaluru.