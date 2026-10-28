Alliance boosted strength says minister Jarkiholi

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Seeking to contain political fallout following the sweeping defeat of the ruling Congress party in the biennial Karnataka Legislative Council elections, Public Works Department Minister Satish Jarkiholi asserted that the election outcomes do not reflect a policy setback for the state administration. Addressing the media regarding the results where the BJP-JD(S) National Democratic Alliance (NDA) captured all four Graduates' and Teachers' constituencies Jarkiholi clarified that the ruling party did not surrender seats previously held under its own banner. He noted that out of the four contested seats, only one was historically defended by the Congress camp, while the remaining three were already held by opposition forces who successfully retained them. The senior minister emphasized that the unified electoral performance demonstrated a consolidation of collective strength between the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Janata Dal (Secular), rather than any administrative failure or erosion of leadership confidence under Chief Minister Siddaramaiah. Pointing to historical voting patterns, Jarkiholi recalled that the Congress party had experienced similar electoral reverses in these specific professional constituencies during previous administrations, including the tenures of former Chief Ministers Siddaramaiah and S.M. Krishna. Dismissing opposition narratives that attempt to frame the outcome as a referendum on the current state government, Jarkiholi maintained that graduate and teacher constituency electorates operate on distinct considerations and that these results should not serve as a benchmark or predictor for the upcoming 2028 Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections. While acknowledging the opposition's tactical advantage through their coalition arrangement, ruling party leaders indicated that internal reviews would focus on strengthening grassroots outreach among professional bodies without altering broader legislative priorities moving forward.