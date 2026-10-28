Constituency totals revealed for Haveri district assembly

CH NEWS, Haveri The final electoral roll under the Comprehensive Revision of Electoral Rolls-2026 was published on October 27 across all polling stations in Haveri district’s six Assembly constituencies. Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Dr. Vijayamahantesh Danammanavar urged citizens to verify their names and personal details. Speaking at a meeting with political party representatives on Wednesday, he said voters could check the electoral roll at their respective polling stations, Tahsildar offices or Electoral Registration Officer offices. 12.33 Lakh Registered Voters The final electoral roll contains 12,33,294 voters, including 6,28,297 men, 6,04,969 women and 28 voters in the ‘Others’ category. Compared with the draft roll published on August 24, the final list reflects an increase of 13,013 voters. The constituency-wise totals are 2,04,335 in Hangal, 2,21,027 in Shiggaon, 2,16,286 in Haveri, 1,99,108 in Byadgi, 1,77,263 in Hirekerur and 2,15,275 in Ranebennur. The final roll also includes 16,836 young voters, comprising 9,073 men and 7,763 women. Facility for New Registrations Dr. Danammanavar clarified that citizens whose names are missing can submit Form 6 to register. As 77 additional polling stations have been established, voters should also check whether their polling station has changed. Dr. Vishal, Principal Secretary in the Finance Department, has been appointed as the electoral roll observer for the district. Electoral rolls are available at the Chief Electoral Officer, Karnataka and the Haveri district website. Young people aged 17 and above can submit advance applications for voter registration. Eligible applicants turning 18 on April 1, July 1 or October 1 can also apply during the continuous revision process. Applications can be submitted online through the Voters’ Service Portal or Voter Helpline app. Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Nagaraja L. and representatives of various political parties attended the meeting.