HDK provided Prajwal with the CD: Chaluvarayaswamy

CH NEWS, BENGALURU Karnataka Minister Chaluvarayaswamy has raised fresh political eyebrows by claiming that Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy was the person who handed over the controversial compact disc (CD) linked to former Member of Parliament Prajwal Revanna. Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the minister pointed out that these specific details came directly from Rakesh Shetty himself. According to Chaluvarayaswamy, Shetty openly stated that Kumaraswamy not only supplied the material but also explicitly instructed that it be made public. Following these statements, the Congress leader strongly demanded a direct public clarification from the Union Minister regarding his alleged role in the episode. The controversy has added another layer of complexity to ongoing political clashes in the state. Chaluvarayaswamy further alleged that the entire sting operation was fundamentally a private and personal matter revolving strictly around Rakesh Shetty and Kumaraswamy. He sought to distance state governance issues from the affair, asserting firmly that the explosive episode had no bearing or impact whatsoever on the outcome of the recent Legislative Council elections. Political analysts note that this latest exchange signals an intensification of hostilities between rival factions in Karnataka. As accusations fly back and forth regarding behind-the-scenes maneuvers and confidential material leaks, leaders from various parties continue to trade barbs over media disclosures and strategic timing. The ruling party ministers are pressing for answers, maintaining that transparency is essential to clear the air. Meanwhile, the opposition camps have dismissed the allegations as politically motivated distractions aimed at shifting public attention away from governance. As the back-and-forth statements unfold, public interest remains high on how the accused leaders will respond to these direct challenges in the coming days.